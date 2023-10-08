MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (DC News Now) — Residents of Montgomery County can start chiming in early for the County’s 2025 fiscal year budget, and their next opportunity is in just over a week.

Montgomery County executive is hosting 10 community conversations to get input on the fiscal year 2025 operating budget. So far, he has had four community conversations and the fifth one will be on October 16.

The county is in the early stages of putting together the fiscal year 2025 operating budget

This latest meeting with County Executive Marc Elrich will focus on schools and issues important to parent, and teacher association (PTS) members.

The meeting will be at the executive office building, cafeteria at 101 Monroe Street, Rockville, MD from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

People can also join the meeting virtually here and residents can also submit their questions for the PTA conversation for the budget forum here

Elrich will hold budget conversations through December to get input on the county’s fiscal year 2025 operating budget

County executive Elrich is required to submit a recommended budget to the county council by March 15, 2024.