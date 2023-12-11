MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County extended its hypothermia alert into Tuesday amid low temperatures in the area.

The alert will end at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Officials said to expect a wind chill to be below 32 degrees.

The county’s website said that the elderly (especially seniors living alone), children, homeless individuals, and animals may be at higher risk.

Officials said that warning signs of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, exhaustion, memory loss, and drowsiness. Infants may show bright red, cold skin, and low energy levels.

If you notice any of these signs in a person, first take their temperature. If their temperature is below 95 degrees, they need emergency medical attention right away.

If they are unconscious and do not seem to be breathing or do not seem to have a pulse, call 911.

Officials said that you can follow these tips while waiting for medical care:

Take the person into a warm room or shelter

Remove any wet clothing

Warm the center of the body first using an electric blanket or skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of something like blankets, clothing, or towels

If they are conscious, give them a warm, nonalcoholic beverage

Officials recommended that everyone stay inside and make trips outside as short as possible. If you do have to go outside, make sure to wear a hat and a scarf or mask and layer up to keep warm. Officials also said that you should have sleeves that are snug at the wrist and layers of loose-fitting clothing under a heavy coat.

You should also never let children or animals be unattended outside during cold weather.

Officials recommended that you keep your gas tank close to full during cold winter weather and make sure your vehicle has enough antifreeze.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) also warned residents about the danger of “black ice” on roads — it said that there is a high chance for these dangerous patches due to snow melting on Monday followed by lower temperatures overnight.

MCDOT said that black ice most commonly appears on roads without much sunlight.

Officials recommended that residents sign up for Alert Montgomery online to get emergency and severe weather notifications via text, call and/or email.

You can see more health and safety tips, shelter information and more on Montgomery County’s website.