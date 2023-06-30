MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue chief retired on Friday after 37 years serving Montgomery County and 8 years as chief.

Scott Goldstein started as a volunteer firefighter in Kensington when he was only a teenager. He became the fourth fire chief at the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) in 2015, a release said.

“It is my honor and pleasure to be part of this great department and to have the opportunity to serve as your fire chief,” said Goldstein. “That opportunity would not have been possible without the amazing support of our government including County Executive Elrich, former County Executive Ike Leggett and their executive teams.”

“We appreciate Scott’s years of service. He played a big role in setting standards that make this one of the best departments in the country, if not the best. During COVID, his work and leadership was an invaluable asset to our county’s response and recovery efforts. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in the release.

MCFRS said Goldstein is headed to Washington state, where he will be taking on the job of chief of a fire department in Kelso, Wa. His wife is from Washington.

Officials said that MCFRS Human Resources Division Chief John Kinsley will serve as Interim Fire Chief until a new chief is nominated and sent to the County Council for confirmation.