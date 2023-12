MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) said that responders were called to a basement fire at a Silver Spring home on Monday morning.

MCFRS said it responded to the 2300 block of Pondside Terr. for the report of a basement fire.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke showing from the home. They determined the fire was coming from the basement.

Crews said one person was evaluated at the scene but not transported.