MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County is giving more money to small businesses impacted by the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail Project.

Officials said the Purple Line has been going on for years and businesses have been impacted financially. And after giving grants in two phases already, the third phase of grants for small businesses impacted by the Purple Line Light Rail project begins on August 15

“Again, I cannot stress the importance of the money basically as we speak to the business owners and things like that. It means a lot. It helped a lot of businesses,” said Derese Bikila, Program Manager Montgomery Co. Economic Development Program Executive Office.

The Purple Line is a 16-mile light rail line that will extend from Bethesda In Montgomery County to Prince George’s County.

The grant money is available due to a partnership between Montgomery County, and the Maryland Department Of Commerce.

Phase one of financial assistance to small businesses was in December 2021 into early 2022. County officials said they had about $235,000 to disperse to 42 businesses and each business got $5000 each.

In Phase Two of the grant funds, officials said they had about $815,000 for fiscal years 2023 and 2024

Bikila said They launched the application from April through May and 67 businesses received $5000 each

“Once we dispersed over $300,000 to 67 businesses like I said in Phase Two, we still have money which is close to $470,000 plus. So we decided to reopen the application portal on August 15 and run it until September 30.

To be eligible for the Purple Line Light Rail Project Phase-III grant, a small business must meet certain requirements:

1. be registered and in good standing with the Maryland State Department of Assessment & Taxation (SDAT);

2. have suffered revenue loss due to the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail Project;

3. have a physical location adjacent to the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail Project;

4. employ 20 or fewer employees;

5. be independently owned and operated;

6. have not received a Purple Line grant during Phase I or Phase II;

7. not be a subsidiary of another business;

8. not be dominant in its field of operations.

Eligible businesses must also have the following Documents needed to apply and will be required to submit the following documents with their application

1. A government-issued ID (e.g., Driver’s license or passport) of the business owner

2. A completed business W-9. If you do not have a W-9 form, there will be a link to the template on the main application.

3. A screenshot from Maryland Business Express of Proof of Good Standing. You can find it at https://egov.Maryland.gov/BusinessExpress/EntitySearch/Search

4. Register with the County’s Vendor Registration System (CVRS) at www.mcipcc.neto

Bikila says There is a high probability businesses will get more money after Phase Three is completed but it will depend on the number of applicants received in the third phase of financial assistance.

“Once we complete this application process, what we’re going to do is go back and review the process again. And if we still have money left, what we’re going to do is disperse that money evenly among the recipients from phase one phase two, and phase three,” said Bikila.

Officials say If small businesses need more information, they’ll hold information sessions on August 30 and 31 at Silver Spring Innovation Center Innovation Center