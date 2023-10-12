ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’ve got a bicycle that you’re not using anymore, you could donate it for a cause — the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) annual Bicycle Donation Drive is coming up on Friday, Oct. 20.

You can head to the outside of the Montgomery County Council Office Building Garage at East Jefferson and Monroe Street in Rockville between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, to donate bicycles.

Any donations should be in “good working condition or in need of only minor repairs,” a news release said. Volunteers from Rockville Bike Hub will work to refurbish the donated bikes, and MCDOT will then place the refurbished bikes with people throughout Montgomery County.

The bikes are redistributed through the MCDOT Bike Match Program or the Rockville Terrific Kids program.

“Bikes can be the important last leg to get to and from public transportation,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in the release. “Donating an unused bike can improve the quality of life of someone in our local community. Bicycles are great exercise, a climate friendly mode of transportation and can ease access to transportation options.”

If you don’t have a bicycle, you can also donate a check (donations are tax-deductible). Checks should be made out to the Rockville Bike Hub.

Visit 2023 Bike Drive for more information about the bike donation event.