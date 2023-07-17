MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery Parks is hosting a series of events to celebrate the 10th annual Latino Conservation Week (LCW) from July 15-23.

LCW was created by the Hispanic Access Foundation in 2014 to support the Latino community in getting into the outdoors and participating in activities to protect natural resources. There will be over 220 events nationally this year, a stark difference from the nine events hosted in 2014.

Montgomery Parks will host seven events throughout the week. The full schedule is below.

Climate Stories Screening and Cleanup: July 15 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) | Glenmont Local Park – 3201 Randolf Rd.

This event will begin indoors with a screening of Climate Stories created by Latinos from Montgomery Co. After the screening, participants will go outdoors to clean up the park and neighborhood around Glenmont Local Park. Student Service Learning hours are available.

Turtle Talk: July 15 (10:30 a.m.) | Brookside Nature Center – 1400 Glenallan Ave.

Learn about Eastern box turtles’ behavior, conservation challenges and physical features with turtle ambassadors. The event is free, but registration is required.

Kids Tree Climbing: July 17 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) | Long Branch-Arliss Neighborhood Park – 8810 Garland Ave.

Montgomery Parks’ arborists will provide safety gear, assistance and encouragement as kids can participate in rope-assisted climbing and experience trees from a new perspective.

Bilingual Weed Warrior Event: July 18 (4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.) | Cabin John Regional Park – 7400 Tuckerman Ln.

Volunteer with the Weed Warrior Volunteer Program to help control non-native, invasive plants, which can alter plant-animal associations and cause significant changes in the ecosystem function of natural areas. Student Service Learning hours are available for volunteers at least 16 years old. Registration is required.

Nature Exploration at Crossroads Farmer’s Market: July 19 (10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) | Crossroads Farmer’s Market – 1098 Anne St.

Nature on Wheels will bring nature-based activities and games to encourage ecological thinking, exploration and play while you shop at the market.

Kayak Clean-Up at Lake Needwood: July 20 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.) | Lake Needwood – 15700 Needwood Lake Circle

Kayakers of all levels are welcome to join a 2-hour paddle and clean up around LakeNeedwood. Participants must be at least 12 years old, with those between 12-15 to be accompanied by an adult. The event is full – to get on the waitlist contact Valeria.Espinoza@montgomeryparks.org.

Nature Walk at Brookside Gardens: July 21 and July 22 (10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) | Brookside Gardens – 1800 Glenallan Ave.

Discover the biodiversity of wild animals habiting Brookside Gardens and learn about the connection and importance of plants to animals and humans. The tour will be led entirely in Spanish, beginning at the Visitor Center and focusing on the Upper and Lower Aquatic Gardens. Registration is free but required.