MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said 3 people were injured and 3 pets perished during a house fire on Saturday night.













@mcfrsPIO



Crews said that at around 1:00 a.m., they were dispatched to Whetstone Dr, Montgomery Village, Gaithersburg for a house fire.

Three people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three dogs died in the fire.

Crews said it took 75 firefighters to put out the fire.