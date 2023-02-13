MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County leaders gathered on Monday to announce the introduction of legislation that would improve safety for businesses and residents throughout the County.

The ‘Late Night Business Safety Plan’ legislation will be introduced to the Council on Tuesday. The legislation would establish new rules for businesses that operate at night in areas with higher calls for service during late-night hours. The goal is to develop safety plans in collaboration with the Montgomery County police department.

Many businesses have already agreed with these changes and those changes have seen significant reductions in calls for service in and around the businesses.

These changes would expand safety protocols for all businesses that stay open late, and work to create a more vibrant nightlife as well as a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.