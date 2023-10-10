ROCKVILLE, MD (DC News Now)– Montgomery County Police have increased their presence at Jewish buildings, including B’Nai Israel, as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.

No one from the synagogue responded to our request to comment. But other Jewish leaders shared their thoughts.

“It’s ridiculous. It should not happen here in America,” said Rabbi Ya’acov Benamou of the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center.

The Charles Smith Jewish Day School, located near the synagogue, also has more security in place.

“I tell the people they have nothing to worry about,” said Benamou. “God bless America is a great place. We are secured here.”

“I think it’s great, and I think it’s necessary,” said Elanor Tatter as she left B’Nai Israel. “Because there’s a threat, or there could be a threat.”

Benamou is ready should something happen.

“I’ll be happy to take off my suit and put on the Israeli uniforms, go back to war, and fight,” said Benamou.

Rabbi Benamou got wounded while he fought in the 1982 war between Israel and Lebanon. Now that the country finds itself in another battle, Benamou, who spent 14 years in Israel, knows what should happen next.

“You have to go after the terrorists, after Iran and all their branches of terrorism, and annihilate them, make this world a better place to live for all of us,” Benamou said.

He’s among those who want peace in the region. But, on Israel’s terms.

“With our enemies should not be no compromised, no compromise whatsoever,” said Benamou.

There’s no word how long Montgomery County Police will keep an increased presence at Jewish buildings.