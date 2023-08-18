MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Victoria Brown said after she lost her son Darius in 2004 after a drunk driver crashed into her and her family, she wanted to be a voice for him.

Brown joined the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), a nationwide non-profit that focuses on ending impaired driving.

“We were coming home from a movie, my husband, my daughter, my son Darius, and my son’s best friend,” she said. “A drunk driver hit us doing about 125 miles per hour and he split our car in half and killed my 12-year-old son.”

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), along with other local agencies, are kicking off the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign. It is a nationwide initiative aimed at educating people about the consequences and dangers of impaired driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Labor Day is the deadliest day to be on the road.

During Labor Day in 2021, 531 died nationwide in traffic crashes. According to the NHTSA, 41% of those incidences involved impaired drivers.

Last year, in Montgomery County there were 509 crashes. Over 5% of those involved impaired drivers, according to the MCPD.

MCPD Sgt. Patrick Kepp, said they are trying to raise awareness due to the number of impaired driving incidences that recently been on the rise.

“The numbers are trending extremely high,” he said. “We’re seeing more and more, especially with the legalization of cannabis here in Maryland.”

Checkpoints will be set up throughout the county until Labor Day weekend to make sure drivers are driving sober.

“It makes me happy to know that we are saving lives, and that’s why I think checkpoints are so important,” Brown said.

MADD’s Maryland chapter is continuing to lobby for change in Annapolis. It is currently working to update Noah’s Law — legislation that requires a person convicted of alcohol-related driving offenses to have an ignition interlock system installed in their vehicle.