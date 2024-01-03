ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — DMV area libraries and the Washington Wizards have teamed up to get kids and teens reading this winter with the “Wizards Winter Reading Challenge.”

The challenge began to help promote youth literacy across the District, Maryland and Virginia. The Wizards Winter Reading Challenge will provide participants with the ability to connect with their local library while encouraging them to build a positive reading culture.

School-aged children and teens can sign up and earn badges that encourage reading for pleasure, joining interactive events and building healthy habits that they can add to their routines all year long.

“It gets more people in the library. It gets kids reading books,” said Sean Riley, head of services at Noyes Library for Young Children.

Those who complete the challenge will be eligible for a variety of prizes that will be available at their local library while supplies last. They also will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win two tickets to the Wizards’ home game against the Chicago Bulls on April 12.

“We’re the only NBA team within an approximate 80-mile radius,” said Charles Branche, marketing coordinator for the Washington Wizards. “We’re just honing in and making sure that we don’t neglect our surrounding states and that we stay connected with our fans.”

The challenge will run from Jan. 3 through March 20 and is free for kids and teens from ages three to 19.

Those interested in registering for the challenge, click here.