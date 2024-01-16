MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County man was arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Maryland Transport Authority (MDTA) Police Officers stopped a silver Dodge Ram on the inner roadway of the airport’s upper level shortly after 2 a.m. During the stop, officers identified the driver as 27-year-old Wilfredo Pineda of Silver Spring.

MDTA said that officers learned he was wanted on an open warrant through the Baltimore County Police Department for second-degree rape and assault charges.

Pineda was taken into custody and transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center without incident.