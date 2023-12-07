SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police ruled the death of a 66-year-old man with disabilities to be a homicide on Thursday and charged one of his relatives in the case.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) were dispatched to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Cir. around 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers found Leon Perkins, of Silver Spring, in a wheelchair. Police said that he died there. As they investigated, officials found that Perkins had signs of trauma to his body. Perkins had suffered from “serious medical issues.”

MCDP said that 55-year-old Charles Parker, a relative, was Perkins’ caretaker. Officials said that Parker had called Perkins’ wife to tell her that Perkins had fallen. When she got to the apartment, she found him dead.

Perkins was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As of Thursday, autopsy details were still pending.

Police arrested Parker and charged him for Perkins’ death on Wednesday. Parker was held without bond.