MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Germantown man was sentenced after pleading guilty to having a large amount of narcotics.

In June, Eon Brummell, 27, was arrested with 634 pills containing fentanyl in his possession. The pills were made to look like pharmaceutical medication.

On Tuesday, Brummell was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 15 of which were suspended. He will have to serve five years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon his release.

He pleaded guilty to charges including the distribution of narcotics and the possession of large amounts of narcotics on Oct. 30.