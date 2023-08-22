GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said it needs people’s help to find a person wanted for a murder that took place in July.

Lawrence Marcellus Marshall, IV, 20, is accused of killing 40-year-old Cedric Warner on July 5 in the 11500 block of Lockwood Dr. Marshall is charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County and submit a tip or call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.