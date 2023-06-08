MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said that all Ride On busses would offer free rides Thursday, due to the poor air quality that the county, like other areas in the region, was experiencing due to wildfires burning in Canada.

Montgomery County Department of Recreation said all its outdoor activities were canceled on June 8 because of the air quality.

The EPA uses a six-color coding system for air quality, which can range from good to hazardous and is based on five major air pollutants.

The wildfires pushed parts of the DMV into the hazardous level, with the level fluctuating continually. To check the air quality where you are at anytime, click here.