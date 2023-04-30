ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — This building safety month, the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services is encouraging everyone to do a safety check.

The Department of Permitting Services is offering free deck inspections.

300 appointments will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The inspector will look at the support of the structure, ledger attachments, fastener conditions and the overall condition of the deck.

Those who live in Gaithersburg or Rockville won’t be able to participate in the free program since these areas have their own protocols and departments.

A deck in Montgomery County collapsed in the summer of 2021, leaving three injured.

To request a maintenance inspection, homeowners can call or schedule an appointment online. For more details, click here.