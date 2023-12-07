Kepp lost his legs after police say a suspect deliberately hit him with a car on I-270 in October.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) Sgt. Patrick Kepp was discharged from shock trauma on Thursday. His legs had to be amputated after police say he was deliberately hit by a car in October.

Kepp was discharged to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from the University of Maryland’s Medical Center. MCDP gave him a hero’s sendoff and police escort.

(Image courtesy of Tim Pruss)

(Image courtesy of Tim Pruss)

The initial incident took place on Oct. 18 around 4 a.m. Officers were trying to stop Raphael Mayorga, 19, of Frederick, Md., whom they believed was intoxicated. The car had been driving at speeds of more than 110 mph on I-270.

MCDP said that officers knew Mayorga because of several prior incidents and that he previously provoked officers into chasing him.

Officials said that Kepp was deploying stop sticks, which are used to deflate tires, when Mayorga “intentionally” moved to the far left lanes and drove directly at Kepp, hitting him.

Kepp was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.