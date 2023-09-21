MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections has unanimously voted to open thirteen early voting centers for the 2024 presidential election.

The board voted on Monday, September 18, to approve the following centers based on the number of registered voters in Montgomery County.

• Activity Center at Bohrer Park, Gaithersburg

• Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, Rockville

• Nancy H. Dacek Community Recreation Center, North Potomac

• Damascus Community Recreation Center, Damascus

• Executive Office Building, Rockville

• Germantown Community Recreation Center, Germantown

• Lawton Community Recreation Center, Chevy Chase

• Mid-County Community Recreation Center, Silver Spring

• Potomac Community Recreation Center, Potomac

• Marylin J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, Burtonsville

• Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department Station 4, Sandy Spring

• Silver Spring Civic Building, Silver Spring

• Wheaton Community Recreation Center, Wheaton

• White Oak Community Recreation Center, Silver Spring

For more information on early voting visit the Maryland Board of Elections website.