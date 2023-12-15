MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Students are working to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic while participating in a contest.

The county State’s Attorney is hosted a contest for students in 6th through 8th grade to create videos about the dangers of fentanyl and the risk of overdoses.

The finalists of the contest were announced with one of them being Thomas Pettit.

“There’s a lot of overdoses around where we live [in] Montgomery Village area. We just want to spread awareness and just help people out,” Pettit said.

The winners of the contest will be announced Saturday at the Gaithersburg High School’s Save a Student Summit.

The top prize is $1,000, second place is $750, third place and the fan favorite will get $500.

Officials say this project is incredibly important, as Montgomery County had more than 100 people who died of an overdose last year.