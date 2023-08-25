MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County oral surgeon was found guilty of killing his girlfriend. She overdosed and died in 2022.

The Circuit Court for Montgomery County found 50-year-old Dr. James Michael Ryan of Clarksburg guilty of second-degree depraved heart murder and involuntary manslaughter on Friday. He was also found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute midazolam and distribution of ketamine and diazepam.

A statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said that 25-year-old Sarah Harris was found dead in the home she was sharing with Ryan on Jan. 26, 2022. She died due to ketamine, propofol and diazepam intoxication.

The statement said that Ryan had been giving her drugs that he took from his oral surgery practice. He even gave them to her himself.

Before they got into a relationship, Harris had been Ryan’s patient. He later recruited her as an employee, the statement said.