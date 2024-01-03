MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County oral surgeon was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday for killing his girlfriend after she overdosed and died in 2022.

In August 2023, James Michael Ryan, 50, of Clarksburg, was found guilty of killing 25-year-old Sarah Harris. She was found dead in the home she was sharing with Ryan on Jan. 26, 2022. She died due to ketamine, propofol and diazepam intoxication.

He was found guilty of second-degree depraved heart murder, involuntary murder, possession with the intent to distribute midazolam and distribution of ketamine and diazepam.

A statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time of his guilty verdict said that Ryan was giving her drugs that he took from his order surgery practice. He even gave them to her himself.

Before they were in a relationship, Harris was Ryan’s patient. He later recruited her as an employee, the statement said.