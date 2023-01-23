MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) reported that antisemitic drawings were found at three schools — Thomas J. Wooton High School, Silver Creek Middle School, and Tilden Middle School.

After the discovery of the drawings, MCPS and county officials made statements condemning the hateful acts. An MCPS spokesperson wrote, “Discipline will be given in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. Given student privacy laws, we cannot comment further.”

MCPS Parent Adam Zimmerman said he is concerned about these antisemitic incidents because they seem to be happening more frequently.

“We’re reaching the point where this has become so common,” said Zimmerman. “And these incidents are happening so often that each day you wake up and wonder, what is one student at one school going to find next?”

Last month, Walt Whitman High School was also defaced with antisemitic graffiti, and several MCPS staff members received anti-Jewish emails the day after.

In response to recent antisemitic incidents, multiple MCPS schools planned a walkout on Monday that Winston Churchill Sophomore Leah Kreisler helped plan.

Over the weekend, antisemitic flyers were found at a synagogue in Kensington. In November hateful images and the words, “No mercy for Jews,” were found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail for the second time this year.

Montgomery County Police also announced there is now a reward local Jewish organizations are funding in the amount of $5,000 for the Whitman High School and Bethesda Trolley Trail vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.