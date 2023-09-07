Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back in prison. (Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested a Prince George’s County man for a rape that occurred 23 years ago.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2000, around 1:55 a.m. Police said that the two victims were walking along Montgomery Village Avenue when James Lorenzo Greene, 47, came up to them with a handgun. He allegedly robbed the two and then raped one of the victims.

Evidence from the crime scene was sent to a laboratory and a DNA profile was created that matched Greene. Police got an arrest warrant for him, and he was arrested on Sept. 6. at his Prince George’s County home.

Greene was charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery and first-degree assault.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone who thinks they could also be a victim of Greene is encouraged to reach out and call (240) 773-5070.