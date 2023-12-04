MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County said they arrested a 16-year-old from Gaithersburg in a stolen vehicle with a loaded gun.

According to police, detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Auto Crime Enforcement Section observed a stolen Honda Accord in the 12100 block of Darnestown Rd. on Thursday, Nov.16.

The detectives approached the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. and located the teen in the driver seat with a loaded Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his pocket.

Police said that upon investigating, they learned the Honda Accord had been stolen on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The teen was arrested and charged with multiple auto theft, and firearm-related charges. He is also awaiting extradition to Washington, D.C. for additional robbery charges.