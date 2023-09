MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing K9 named Loki.

Loki was last seen Friday, September 8, at around 3:00 a.m. near New Hampshire Ave. and Jackson Rd.

Loki is a Belgian Malinois with black and tan fur, he was last seen wearing a collar that says “police.”

Police have asked that if you see Loki, do not approach him or try to call him to you. Instead, call 9-1-1.