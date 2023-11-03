SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors say the Windsor Square neighborhood on Atlanta Drive in Silver Spring is a relatively quiet neighborhood until they heard about recent car break-ins happening right in their front yard.

Surveillance video released by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) shows a suspect getting into a car, taking property and then fleeing the scene.

A weekly crime summary from MCPD shows multiple​​ thefts from vehicles happening just last week.

One resident who did not want to be named told DC News Now that they were stunned about the break-ins.

“Honestly, this particular condominium has been known for being peaceful, so I was so shocked,” the resident said.

Another resident, Keith Burgess, said he was surprised.

“We do have some cameras for security but I guess that’s not stopping these people,” Burgess said.

MCPD is still looking for the suspect and is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.