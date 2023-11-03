SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors say the Windsor Square neighborhood on Atlanta Drive in Silver Spring is a relatively quiet neighborhood until they heard about recent car break-ins happening right in their front yard.
Surveillance video released by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) shows a suspect getting into a car, taking property and then fleeing the scene.
A weekly crime summary from MCPD shows multiple thefts from vehicles happening just last week.
One resident who did not want to be named told DC News Now that they were stunned about the break-ins.
“Honestly, this particular condominium has been known for being peaceful, so I was so shocked,” the resident said.
Another resident, Keith Burgess, said he was surprised.
“We do have some cameras for security but I guess that’s not stopping these people,” Burgess said.
MCPD is still looking for the suspect and is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.