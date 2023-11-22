MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The holiday season is when police see an increase in drunk driving and deadly crashes, which is why Montgomery County Police are ready to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

“The night before Thanksgiving is a very, very busy night in the world of drunk driving,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones.

Police say every day across the country 37 people die in alcohol-related crashes. In Montgomery County, 23% of deadly accidents involved drivers under the influence.

“We all know that impaired driving is a serious threat to public safety, consequences of impaired driving accidents and devastating injuries [and] loss of life. That takes a toll on all the families,” said Captain Warren Jensen.

Their department is urging people not to drink and drive this holiday season and if you do they won’t hesitate to keep you off the roads. Last year, the department made 238 DUI arrests during the holiday season.

“We can’t calculate how many lives that’s saved,” said Jensen.

Over the past few weeks, the department’s Holiday Task Force has been practicing DUI enforcement to prepare for the possible increase over the holidays. They practice pulling someone over and conducting different tests, like having the driver walk in a straight line, lifting up their foot for a few seconds, taking a breathalyzer exam and more.

“I want to make sure that they are not only smart, but they are utilizing other sources other than themselves driving if they’ve had too much to drink,” said Jones.

So to be safe this holiday season make sure you have a sober designated driver, call an Uber or Lyft, know your limit and do not get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence.

“It’s very important that we take the drunk drivers off the road more important that we make responsible decisions,” said Jensen.