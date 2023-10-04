SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A suspect is on the run after the Montgomery County Police Department said they broke into a Metro by T-Mobile store in Silver Spring.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, according to police.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect breaking the window of the store and leaving with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

The owner of Global International Grocery, a grocery store next to the T-Mobile store said she and her husband has owned the store for 13 years and has never seen anything like this.

“We haven’t seen anything since we came here. That’s the first time since we’ve seen that here. I don’t think it’s going to happen again,” said Theresa Konedu.

Residents of the are say they have noticed crime in the area get worse.

One Silver Spring resident who did not give their name was shocked.

“Nowadays, things are getting serious around the area because of the increase in crime in the district,” the resident said. “All of us are afraid, but we are trying to be sure that we are protected.”

This incident was still under investigation as of Wednesday night.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered to anyone with information regarding this burglary.