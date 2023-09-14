MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said in a release Thursday that it was investigating hate-based vandalism under a bridge on Josiah Henson Parkway.

Police said that officers saw orange spray paint with an “Aryan” reference, a black Swastika and a palm tree on the wall under the Josiah Henson Parkway pedestrian tunnel on the evening of Aug. 27.

“We are deeply disturbed by the racist and antisemitic message found under a bridge of Josiah Henson Parkway in North Bethesda, MD. This hateful rhetoric has no place in our society. Our community will continue to stand strong and resilient in the face of hatred, racism, and antisemitism in all its forms. We are working closely with our security team and Montgomery County Department of Police to keep our community safe and learn more about this incident.” Statement from Gil Preuss, CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Police said in the release that anyone with any information about suspects or the vandalism should leave a tip online or call 1-866-411-8477.

MCDP was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.