SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC New Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday night in Silver Spring.

Just before 11 p.m., MCPD said its Third District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a house in the 14300 block of Fairdale Road for reports of a burglary in progress.

There, they found three men who had been shot – police are working to see how they are connected, if at all.

Police first found Rakiy Deinol Gardner, 22, shot outside of a home where he later died. A black Mercedes was seen leaving the area at high speed before hitting a police officer in a patrol car, according to a news release. The driver of the Mercedes and that officer were taken to a hospital.

Officers then found a second victim outside – he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the situation at Fairdale Road, multiple calls came in about a “suspicious person” close by in the 14300 block of Bradshaw Road.

When officers arrived, they found another man who had been shot. He was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors in Silver Spring say they are frustrated because this house has been a problem before.

“It’s very upsetting. But this is not the first time this kind of thing has happened, especially, you know, it’s across the street from the school,” said neighbor George Bradley. “…And I’m not even going to get into the fact that anyone looking to buy homes in this neighborhood [is] going to look this up and want to think twice.”

MCPD was still investigating the shootings as of Tuesday night. One person was taken into custody but was not determined to be a suspect.