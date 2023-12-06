MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who attempted to steal a car.

The incident occurred Dec. 1 around 4:20 a.m. in the 13600 block of Middlevale Lane.

A resident heard noises outside and saw a man near his family’s car. He immediately went up to the suspect who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The suspect got out of the victim’s car and tried to get into a red SUV.

A second suspect appeared, took out a gun, hit the victim with the gun, and demanded the victim hand over his personal property and keys to the family’s car.

Another resident came out of the home to help the victim and that’s when the suspects drove away in the red SUV towards Layhill Road.

Police said that at around 12:30 a.m., the suspects were seen in the 13900 block of Alderton Road in a black sedan. Then around 3:30 a.m., the suspects were in the red SUV and were seen trying to steal a catalytic converter from a different car in the 13900 block of Alderton Road.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the two men.