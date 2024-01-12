MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Friday that it was investigating a robbery that took place at a restaurant in December.

Investigators said three men wearing masks went into Shalla, an Ethiopian restaurant located in the 8000 block of Sligo Ave., on Dec. 21, 2023 at around 12:20 a.m.

Two of the men had guns and the other was carrying a red bag when they entered the business. The men who were armed demanded items from guests who complied with their demands. The three men then left and headed towards D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.