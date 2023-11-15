MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County made 13 arrests on Monday. Officials said that all of them were involved with stolen or carjacked vehicles.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said in a release that an officer first saw two cars that were taken in armed carjackings near Georgia and Wayne avenues around 12:30 p.m. The officer followed one of them and waited for backup.

This led to a short chase. One of the cars — a Nissan Sentra — crashed into a tree at Dennis and Douglas avenues.

Police arrested five people who were in the car — three 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Samuel Fikru of Silver Spring, who was driving the car. Officers also found two BB guns and a knife in the car.

MCDP said that officers found the second car that was spotted — a Honda Accord — near Bethesda Chevy Chase High School around 2 p.m. Officers arrested one person, a 15-year-old girl, and an “unknown number of suspects” got out of the car and ran away. The school was locked down briefly as officers tried to find the rest of the suspects.

Officials said that both of those cars had been taken in armed carjackings.

Other arrests happened after an off-duty Baltimore County police officer spotted a Kia Sedona with a broken window near Paint Branch High School and called 911 to report it. That Kia had been reported stolen earlier that day.

MCDP officers found the people in that Kia — three 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old who was driving the car — in the Calverton neighborhood. While officers were trying to initiate a traffic stop, the Kia crashed into another car and came to a stop on Cherry Hill Road.

Police said that all five in the car ran away. Officers arrested two of them, and the other three got into a different car that had two other teenagers in it. That car came back to the Calverton area, and all of the teenagers in it got out to “watch the arrest of the two initial suspects.” Responding officers recognized three of them from the stolen Kia and arrested those five teenagers.

MCDP said that Fikru was charged with armed carjacking and motor vehicle theft-related charges. He was held without bond.

The teens in the Nissan who were with Fikru were charged with auto theft related charges, obstructing and hindering and malicious destruction of property. They were released to their parents after they were transported.

The girl arrested from the Honda was not charged. MCDP said she was released to her parents.

The teenagers in the Kia were charged with motor vehicle unlawful taking and related offenses. The two who were waiting for them in another car were charged with conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, obstructing and hindering and other conspiracy-related charges. All seven who were involved were also released to their parents.