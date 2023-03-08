MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man accused of giving drugs to a girl in exchange for sex, and they said they believe he may have had similar relationships with others.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police said detectives began investigating Erik Calderon Pereira, 22, of Olney in February after they received about a 15-year-old girl who supposedly got drugs from Calderon Pereira and performed “illicit sex acts” on him in return. Police said the relationship between Calderon Pereira and the girl took place for more than a year (December 2021 to February 2023).

Police arrested Calderon Pereira on Feb. 28 in Olney. He was released on a $20,000 unsecured personal bond.

The Montgomery County Department of Police asked anyone who may have had a similar experience with Calderon Pereira or knows of anyone who may have to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).