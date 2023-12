BETHESDA Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County police officer crashed into a car Thursday night, hurting a person inside the other car.

It happened outside of Suburban Hospital, located at 8600 Old Georgetown Rd., around 7:30 p.m.

The person who was in the car that the officer hit had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The officer was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators were looking into what led to the wreck as of late Thursday.