MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an intersection in Olney Friday morning after a crash took place involving a police officer’s car and an SUV.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Spartan and Olney Sandy Spring roads around 10 a.m.

Aerial images from Tim Pruss (MyDrone.Pro) showed front-end damage to the officer’s car. Its hood also was crumpled. The front and rear doors of the SUV had damage to them. There also appeared to be damage in the area of the front tire and wheel well.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said no one was hurt, although one person could be seen sitting up on a stretcher behind an ambulance in the aerial footage.