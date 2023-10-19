Officer Justin Lee had been previously been placed on administrative leave in July after he shot and killed an armed suspect.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) said that it suspended one of its officers without pay Thursday due to his involvement and indictment in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection in D.C.

MCPD said in a release that the FBI gave notification in July 2023 that Officer Justin Lee was the subject of an investigation. He was arrested in D.C. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

A release from the D.C. United States attorney’s office said that Lee, who is from Rockville, Md., was facing “felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers” as well as several other misdemeanor offenses. He was facing a total of seven counts, according to his federal indictment.

According to that release, Lee was accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer as well as obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the statement from the D.C. United States attorney’s office said.

Officials said that Lee took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection before MCPD hired him as an officer. He applied for the department in July 2021 and was hired on Jan. 31, 2022.

MCPD said that during its background investigation, it did not discover that Lee had been involved in the events on Jan. 6 since the Justice Department had not identified him.

The department said that it was starting a “comprehensive review” of its background investigation process to see if it needs to make any changes.

Before he was suspended, Lee had been placed on administrative leave after he fired at an armed stabbing suspect on July 22, shooting and killing him. The Maryland Attorney General was still conducting its investigation into that incident.