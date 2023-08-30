BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) was investigating after a man stole personal belongings from a restaurant in Bethesda on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and asked that anyone with any information reach out.

According to MCDP, the theft happened at the Cubano’s Restaurant in the 4900 block of Cordell Ave. Police said that a man entered the restaurant around 8 p.m. and immediately headed to the back of the restaurant, where the victim’s purse was hanging on a rack. He then went into the bathroom.

A customer later found the purse in the bathroom, but police said it was missing cash, personal items and property.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip online or by calling 1-866-411-8477.