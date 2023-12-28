MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The chief operating officer of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) advised the district’s staff members to put some thought and consideration into what they post and share when it comes to their social media activity.

Brian Hull sent a letter to MCPS employees on Dec. 20, just before the school district’s winter break began.

In the letter, Hull suggested everyone “pause for a moment to remember two basic online principles: Social media activities may attract public attention, and nothing online is truly private.” He pointed out that there has been increased attention placed on employees’ accounts and there has been more scrutiny of them. Additionally, MCPS has experienced an increase in the number of staff members’ accounts which have been reported. The district, Hull mentioned, then follows up on those reports.

Hull went on to remind people that in all their interactions “it’s essential to align with our school system’s values, uphold professionalism, and preserve your ability to serve the Montgomery County community.”

You can read the full letter sent to staff members:

Dear Colleagues,