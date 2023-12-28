MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The chief operating officer of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) advised the district’s staff members to put some thought and consideration into what they post and share when it comes to their social media activity.
Brian Hull sent a letter to MCPS employees on Dec. 20, just before the school district’s winter break began.
In the letter, Hull suggested everyone “pause for a moment to remember two basic online principles: Social media activities may attract public attention, and nothing online is truly private.” He pointed out that there has been increased attention placed on employees’ accounts and there has been more scrutiny of them. Additionally, MCPS has experienced an increase in the number of staff members’ accounts which have been reported. The district, Hull mentioned, then follows up on those reports.
Hull went on to remind people that in all their interactions “it’s essential to align with our school system’s values, uphold professionalism, and preserve your ability to serve the Montgomery County community.”
You can read the full letter sent to staff members:
Dear Colleagues,
As you may be aware, there has been increased scrutiny and attention on social media activity by MCPS staff – including on private accounts. There has also been an increase of staff accounts being reported which we as a district have an obligation to follow up on. As we approach winter break, let’s pause for a moment to remember two basic online principles: Social media activities may attract public attention, and nothing online is truly private.
As a member of the exceptional MCPS workforce, your daily interactions extend to students, parents/guardians, colleagues, and the community. Even in your private lives and when on social media, it’s essential to align with our school system’s values, uphold professionalism, and preserve your ability to serve the Montgomery County community.
Avoid assuming anonymity online, as the line between professional and personal is often blurred in the digital realm. As we shared in our December 4 email, and as stated in the Social Media Best Practices for Employees and the MCPS Employee Code of Conduct, we are all expected to interact with the MCPS community with integrity and professionalism. Specifically, the Employee Code of Conduct states, “Conduct your private life activities (including social media activities) in a manner that is not prejudicial to your effectiveness as an MCPS employee and recognize that criminal, dishonest, and other inappropriate activities may have an adverse impact on your employment with MCPS.” Employees should not post social media content that violates Board policy or MCPS regulations because such conduct may be subject to progressive discipline.
Use this time to take care of yourselves and reflect on the positive impact you have on the lives of the children we serve.
Sincerely,
M. Brian Hull
Chief Operating OfficerLetter sent to MCPS staff members by Brian Hull, Chief Operating Officer