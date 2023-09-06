MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A physical altercation took place on Sept. 1 near the Bethesda Metro Station after a football game between Bethesda Chevy Chase and Walter Johnson High School.

According to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), the altercation left several students injured.

MCPS said it is now in a “collaborative conversation” with Montgomery County Police.

“Available evidence has been reviewed and we can confirm at this time that appropriate disciplinary action has been applied in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct,” MCPS said in a statement.

No students have been criminally charged despite the ongoing investigation.

To ensure safety at future football games, MCPS will now make the following required:

Students must present a school ID

School-age spectators who aren’t from the competing schools must be accompanied by an adult

Backpacks and more will not be allowed

Police officers will now be present in “identified areas of concern” where students may hang out after games.