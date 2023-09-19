MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced that it is partnering up with Montgomery County Recreation to launch out-of-school programming for elementary and middle school students throughout the 2023-2024 school year.
Kids Day Out is “a day filled with fun, supervised activities” for elementary school students. Organizers said that the event has an “emphasis on kid-friendly, healthy recreation.”
Programs will take place at locations across the County beginning Monday, Oct. 9, including:
- Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center (Therapeutic Recreation programming for youth and teens with disabilities ages 6-12 and 13-21)
- Clara Barton Neighborhood Recreation Center
Damascus Community Recreation Center
- East County Community Recreation Center
- Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center
- Long Branch Community Recreation Center
- Mid-County Community Recreation Center
- Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center
- Plum Gar Community Recreation Center
- Potomac Community Recreation Center
- Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center
- Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center
- Upper County Community Recreation Center
- White Oak Community Recreation Center
Each day of out-of-school programming takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — students should bring lunch.
The Teens Day Out program is available for middle school students, ages 11-14. The day is filled with field trips and other special activities.
This program is offered at the following locations:
- East County Community Recreation Center
- Plum Gar Community Recreation Center
- Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center
- Wheaton Community Recreation Center.
Both Kids Day Out and Teens Day Out are free to county residents.
Those interested in the programs can register at ActiveMontgomery.org.