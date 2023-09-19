MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced that it is partnering up with Montgomery County Recreation to launch out-of-school programming for elementary and middle school students throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

Kids Day Out is “a day filled with fun, supervised activities” for elementary school students. Organizers said that the event has an “emphasis on kid-friendly, healthy recreation.”

Programs will take place at locations across the County beginning Monday, Oct. 9, including:

Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center (Therapeutic Recreation programming for youth and teens with disabilities ages 6-12 and 13-21)

Clara Barton Neighborhood Recreation Center

Damascus Community Recreation Center

Damascus Community Recreation Center East County Community Recreation Center

Gwendolyn E. Coffield Community Recreation Center

Long Branch Community Recreation Center

Mid-County Community Recreation Center

Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center

Plum Gar Community Recreation Center

Potomac Community Recreation Center

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center

Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center

Upper County Community Recreation Center

White Oak Community Recreation Center

Each day of out-of-school programming takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — students should bring lunch.

The Teens Day Out program is available for middle school students, ages 11-14. The day is filled with field trips and other special activities.

This program is offered at the following locations:

East County Community Recreation Center

Plum Gar Community Recreation Center

Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center

Wheaton Community Recreation Center.

Both Kids Day Out and Teens Day Out are free to county residents.

Those interested in the programs can register at ActiveMontgomery.org.