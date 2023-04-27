ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent is detailing a new plan to fight back against a sharp rise in hate incidents.

Many students and community leaders are happy the issue is being talked about, but MCPS has seen a more than 250% increase in hate crimes compared to last fiscal year.

Racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ incidents have been plaguing Montgomery County Public Schools this year.

“These unacceptable actions have no place in MCPS. They must be called out and not allowed,” said Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight.

On Thursday, McKnight outlined how MCPS is coordinating responses to incidents of hate and bias.

“We will identify key experts in equity, cultural proficiency and non discrimination to respond to incidents and strictly scrutinize our system’s decisions for evidence of equity,” McKnight said.

Since July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year, there have been 166 hate incidents. Antisemitic incidents more than tripled.

Montgomery County Public Schools

“We’re seeing it at increasingly younger ages. We have dealt with more elementary schools this year confronting antisemitic incidents than we ever have before,” said Guila Franklin Siegel, associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Students who have faced discrimination themselves are appreciative action is being taken.

“When you really reach out to the community and say we’ve heard your concerns and you acknowledge that, but you provide such an in-depth and detailed response on really what the county is saying to that, I think that was fantastic,” said Sami Saeed, an 11th grader at Richard Montgomery High School.

Franklin Siegel says MCPS has been working with the JCRC in addressing hate incidents, but with such a large school system, it’s not a problem that can be solved overnight, especially with inconsistency across the district.

“We encounter educators at the school level who have been trained in how to handle this and are very seasoned and we encounter educators and administrators who are not,” Franklin Siegel said.

McKnight is planning on training staff and adding more to the curriculum for students.

“We will help all of the adults in our school system recognize and respond to hate and bias, do training on hate and bias, that all staff will engage in for next school year and we will repeat this every year.”

Montgomery County Public Schools

It’s all building on the anti-racist audit released in October that was commissioned by MCPS.

McKnight says some of the work to prevent discrimination is underway and some are in development, working with community partners to become more proactive in stopping hate incidents.