MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Event organizers said they are actively seeking volunteers for the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade.

The event takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, in Downtown Silver Spring. Organizers said it will feature a diverse range of participants.

The parade begins at the intersection of Ellsworth Dr. and Fenton St. in the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District, proceeds along Georgia Ave., and ends at Silver Spring Ave.

“The Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade marks the start of the holiday season in Montgomery County and the broader DMV region,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “It is a great event that brings the community together for a day of celebration. I encourage everyone to join in the festivities, consider volunteering to participate in parade-related activities, and support our business community in Downtown Silver Spring.”

Organizers said the parade will be more than 100 units long, featuring high school and college marching bands, drum lines, floats, dance troupes, beauty queens, fire trucks, talented dogs, and rescue animals.

Organizers said the parade will be held ‘rain or shine.’

Anyone age 13 and older wishing to volunteer can register at the Silver Spring Downtown website. Volunteers will have the opportunity to dress up, ride on floats, act as unit leaders, and handle balloons.

Volunteers are needed from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on parade day. Volunteers are expected to be present for the duration of the event. Volunteers will meet at the Silver Spring Civic Building at One Veterans Pl.