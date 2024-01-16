MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County residents at Hillmead Park in Bethesda, including students who had the day off, are taking advantage of the first significant snowfall in the area in more than two years.

Montgomery County was reminiscent of a winter wonderland on Tuesday and many folks were putting on their coats, hats and gloves and getting outside to have a little bit of fun.

“I love having snow days,” resident Asha Tallapragada said. “I love playing in the snow. My dog loves playing in the snow, she hasn’t seen snow in two years. I mean, just the vibe of the snow day is something I’m really excited about.”

People throughout the county built snowmen, had snowball fights and of course, hit those snow-covered hills.

“I’m having so much fun,” Bee Barquin said. “School got canceled today, so we came and we’re sledding and we’re having so much fun. I will say it’s kind of dangerous coming down but it’s still so fun.”

Residents are using this snow day as an opportunity to take a break from school or work and spend quality time with their families.

“Snow days have always been a family thing for me because growing up, I didn’t have many friends in the neighborhood, so I’d always come down here with my brother and my mom, sometimes my dad if he was off from work. So, it just holds a lot of good memories for me. I love snow days and I love sledding,” Tallapragada said.