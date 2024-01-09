SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said that Ride On employees in Montgomery County helped a lost boy reunite with his family on Monday.

In a Montgomery County bulletin, officials said that Ride On Operator Maurice Days saw a child who looked lost. Days contacted Communication Leader Kevin Shelton to ask for help, and Ride On Road Coordinator Murid Omid went to the station to help.

According to the statement, Omid got the child’s name and school after talking to him. Shelton called the school and talked to the principal, who said that “they were looking for the child for the past 3 hours.”

The school forwarded Shelton’s contact information to the child’s parents, who then arranged for Omid to bring the boy to them.

“Ride On would like to recognize a great job done by Operator Maurice Days, Coordinator Murid Omid and Communication Leader Kevin Shelton for their quick observation, response, and assisting to reunite the lost child with their family. Thanks to these customer service-oriented employees, the child was identified and reunited with his family,” the statement said.