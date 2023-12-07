TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Some Takoma Park roads will be closed next week as Montgomery Parks works to remove hazardous trees from the roadways.

Officials said that part of Sligo Creek Parkway between Wayne Avenue and Piney Branch Road will be closed on Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, drivers and pedestrians should find different routes during the removal of six dead, dying or hazardous trees.

Takoma Park Police expects that the work will be finished in one day.

A rain date is scheduled for Dec. 20 if needed.