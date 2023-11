MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS said in a post on the X platform that a county school bus caught fire on I270 and Middlebrook Rd. Tuesday.

In a post published at 8:11 a.m. on November 14, officials said a vehicle fire had been reported under a bridge involving a school bus.

In a follow-up post at 8:14 a.m., officials said the fire was out.

They confirmed that 11 passengers/students were involved, though no injuries/illness was reported.