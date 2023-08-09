MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and MedStar Health are partnering up to enhance sports medicine programs.

The goal is to “provide streamlined and enhanced care for student-athletes across all athletic programs,” according to a news release.

MCPS hired a team of 12-month certified athletic trainers ahead of the 2023-2024 school year who are working in all of the high schools in the county.

MCPS Systemwide Athletic Director Dr. Jeff Sullivan said in the release that he is “very excited” to launch the new program.

“Thanks to the commitment to safety from our school leaders and partnership with the region’s largest health system, MedStar Health, we now have medical professionals on staff to assist with the assessment and treatment of student-athlete injuries, prevention, rehabilitation, and more,” he stated.

MedStar Health physicians and sport medicine clinicians will be offering medical oversight and support for the county’s athletic trainers, and students will have access to MedStar’s “elite sports medicine services” if needed.

The MedStar providers will be focusing on updating Emergency Action Planning toolkits, establishing licensure treatment protocols and more ahead of the new school year for all schools in the county.